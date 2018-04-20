

CTV Windsor





There are no reports of injuries or damage after a minor earthquake struck Windsor and Essex County on Thursday night.

The United States Geological Survey, which first reported the quake, said the magnitude 3.6 temblor struck near Amherstburg.

Nick Ackerley, a seismic analyst at Natural Resources Canada, said the magnitude has since been revised upward to 4.1 and that the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres about 20 kilometres south of Windsor.

He said the quake was "fairly large for the region" and was felt within a 100 kilometre radius.

Ackerley said a quake of this size is not unusual in eastern Canada and that residents should expect aftershocks of diminishing intensity.

Some Windsor residents say their homes shook for several seconds and some believed they heard an explosion.

Others ran out of their houses, not knowing what the situation was.

"The house shook, but it was more like an explosion instead of an earthquake,” says Windsor resident Darren Farkas. “I've lived in Windsor all my life and I've never ever in my life felt an earthquake.”

The USGS said it had received thousands of responses from people who said they felt the tremor in the Windsor-Detroit area.

"We were just watching tv today and it just shook the house,” says Windsor resident Ron Renaud. “(It) shook all the furniture. We could hear dishes actually. It was big."

Both the Amherstburg and Windsor police departments tweeted that they had no reports of damage or injuries due to the quake.

Earthquakes Canada says that while thousands of quakes occur across the country each year, most are in western Canada and only about one per week are felt.

With files from The Canadian Press.

These guys in Walkerville felt the earthquake... ran outside... never felt anything like it before. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/gABhgFfGRZ— Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) April 20, 2018