WINDSOR - Windsor police have arrested a third person related to the murder of a 20-year-old student.

Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, 20, was shot and killed while walking in the downtown area in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2018.

Two women have already been charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch continued to investigate the case and identified another suspect.

On Wednesday, investigators travelled to Brampton, Ont., located and arrested the suspect without incident.

Kahli Johnson-Phillips, a 23-year-old man from Brampton, is charged with first degree murder, attempt murder and numerous firearm-related offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.