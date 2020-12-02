WINDSOR, ONT. -- The online community meeting for the Gordie Howe International Bridge on Wednesday informed the public about the project’s latest construction updates.

Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority vice president of communications, Heather Grondin, says construction has started on the footings for the bridge towers in Canada and the US.

Grondin says there are six foundations and anchor piers on each side of the border that will support the main bridge structure over the river.

The meeting also highlighted ongoing consultation with the City of Windsor for the Ojibway Parkway Wildlife Eco-Passage and McKee Park Improvements.

Organizations were once again invited to submit applications for the 2021 Community Organization Investment initiative.

Requests for funding can range from $1,000 to $25,000 as part of Community Benefits Plan. The deadline for submission is Jan. 27, 2021.

WDBA officials say the bridge project is on target and is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2024.