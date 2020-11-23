WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor wants to hear from residents regarding the design of a new wildlife crossing to allow for a safe crossing between two habitats.

Design options are being reviewed to determine the best way to allow wildlife and species at risk to safely cross a busy roadway between parcels of ecologically sensitive habitats in the city’s west end.

A virtual public information consultation was held to explore options for an “ecological connection” between Black Oak Heritage Park and Ojibway Park between Broadway Boulevard and Sprucewood Avenue.

The city says an estimated 20,000 vehicles per day travel along Ojibway Parkway and the E.C. Row Expressway, resulting in an “unacceptably high about of wildlife being injured or killed.”

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), previously announced, as part of its Community Benefits Plan, seed money for a total amount of $1.5-million for a Wildlife Overpass. Currently, $250,000 has been approved to fund the completion of the Class Environmental Assessment report.

“We know that as our community continues to grow, and the Gordie Howe International Bridge is completed, even more traffic will lead to more animal collisions. Establishing this corridor is important for local wildlife, but also save Windsor drivers from potentially dangerous – and costly – vehicle impacts,” Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a news release.

Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions is working with the city to identify some solutions. The options under consideration include:

Introducing an underpass Ojibway Parkway wildlife crossing to help ensure safe passage

Introducing an overpass wildlife crossing to help ensure safe passage over Ojibway Parkway Road

Make no changes and maintain the status quo

There will be three public information consultations where the public can weigh in. The first was held on Monday online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Information such as conceptual designs and video will be included and resident comments are encouraged.

Information from the first consultation and the project is available on the city’s project webpage.