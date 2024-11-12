The Glorious Sons hitting The Colosseum Stage
The Glorious Sons are making their way to Windsor next year, coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.
On Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., the band will be joined by Billy and Peter Raffoul for an unforgettable show.
The Glorious Sons debuted in 2013, releasing many hits like “Everything is Alright”, “Heavy” and “Mama”.
The Kingston, Ont. based band have won multiple JUNO awards and are two-time Canadian certified Platinum and six-time Canadian certified Gold.
If you would like to see them rock the stage, tickets go on pre-sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The general sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m.
You can get your tickets from the box office or Ticketmaster. The box office is open Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and show days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP return to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.
History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
KFC sues Church's Chicken over 'Original Recipe'
KFC accused Church's Texas Chicken of violating its trademark rights when its fried chicken competitor began using the words 'Original Recipe' in its advertising and promotions.
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
Union says it will challenge Ottawa's intervention in B.C. port work stoppages
The union representing locked-out port workers in British Columbia says it plans to challenge the federal government's intervention in the ongoing labour dispute.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
How a possible Canada Post workers strike could impact Waterloo Region businesses, residents
The threat of a strike by Canada Post workers has small businesses in Waterloo Region feeling the pressure.
-
Local hospitals seek support as Split the Pot Lottery tops $1M
Hospitals are hoping their local communities are willing to pitch in to help purchase some lifesaving equipment. A total of 68 facilities, including those in Kitchener, are taking part in the Split the Pot Lottery.
-
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
London
-
London doctor sprays MP’s office with ketchup again, hours after mischief charge was dropped
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
-
Overnight closure of Richmond St. in downtown London
On Tuesday, from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Richmond St. will be closed at Central Ave. to facilitate the installation of temporary traffic signals.
-
Municipality grappling with second highest OPP bill in Ontario
The cost of policing in the Municipality of Brockton just went way up.
Barrie
-
Firefighter, officer injured rescuing dogs from fire, one person hospitalized
One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a garage and spread to the attached home in Springwater Township.
-
Infant death under investigation in Innisfil neighbourhood
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
-
Asphalt truck rollover on Highway 400 exit ramp under investigation
Police closed the Highway 400 south exit ramp to Highway 88 in Bradford following a commercial vehicle rollover late Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect sentenced to house arrest five days before vicious attack on ex-girlfriend
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
-
North Bay hospital dealing with bed crisis, expect long waits in the emergency dept.
The North Bay Regional Health Centre said Tuesday that it "is experiencing an unprecedented surge in patient volumes, resulting in a bed crisis."
-
Residents in Sudbury asking for speed cameras in their neighbourhoods
City staff in Greater Sudbury have received numerous requests from residents to have automated speed enforcement cameras set up in their neighbourhoods.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Rescued kitten a hit with Sault police
Last week, police in the Sault rescued a kitten trapped under a vehicle. And CERB, as the kitten has since been named, has been adopted by a member of the police.
-
Suspect charged with assaulting three workers at a business in the Sault
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say three employees were attacked while at work Monday, receiving multiple blows to their heads before the suspect was subdued.
-
Northern Ont. suspect sentenced to house arrest five days before vicious attack on ex-girlfriend
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
-
Ottawa businesses brace for possible Canada Post strike before the holiday season
Postal workers could walk off the job or Canada Post could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. Friday if they don't reach an agreement.
-
Manotick springer-spaniel found after community rallies to find him
Bentley, a four-year-old springer-spaniel dog who went missing in Manotick earlier this month, has been found.
Toronto
-
Rock thrown at moving vehicle causes serious crash north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage that shows a vehicle speeding through a red light and crashing into another vehicle in Markham after its driver was reportedly struck by a rock and rendered unconscious.
-
Doug Ford calls Mexico 'backdoor' for Chinese cars, says Canada should sign bilateral trade deal with U.S.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to see a bilateral trade deal between Canada and the U.S. if Mexico doesn’t crack down on “unfair” Chinese auto imports into North America.
-
23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
-
STM criticized for closing Metro entrance, limiting access for unhoused amid shelter shortage
Montreal’s transit authority (STM) is facing backlash over its decision to close the Cabot Square entrance to the Atwater Metro station for the winter, a move that local organizations say limits crucial access to warmth and shelter for the city’s unhoused population.
-
'Desperate gesture': Quebec group denounces Supreme Court move on historic decisions
A Quebec civil liberties group says it intends to push forward with legal action after the Supreme Court of Canada responded to its translation demand by simply removing thousands of unilingual English judgments from its website last week.
Winnipeg
-
How a possible Canada Post strike would affect Winnipeg services
The City of Winnipeg is alerting the public of service changes if Canada Post workers walk off the job.
-
Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
-
23-year-old dead after assault on North End street: police
Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a man was fatally assaulted on a North End street.
Edmonton
-
'Longstanding nuisance' problem property shut down in Beaumont
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a Beaumont home they say has been the subject of multiple police complaints this year.
-
Princess Theatre owners hope to sell 110-year-old building to the right buyers
The owners of the Princess Theatre on Whyte Avenue want to sell the historic building, but only to the right people.
-
Condo association wants more time for food scraps collection rollout in Edmonton
The Canadian Condominium Institute (CCI) North Alberta isn't happy with Edmonton's rollout of its new waste collection program to apartments and condos.
Calgary
-
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
-
'End of an era': Staff at Calgary's Crown Surplus prepare for closure
Crown Surplus in Inglewood is closing for good at the end of the month.
-
'It'll be a winter wonderland': Marda Loop construction inches closer to completion, with high hopes for holiday shopping
Companies in Calgary's Marda Loop Business Improvement Area are hoping a pause in construction will bring some holiday cheer to their bottom line.
Regina
-
Regina readying to face Laval as underdog yet again in Mitchell Bowl
The University of Regina Rams are used to being the underdog at this point in their season. However, the team is subverting expectations and driving further and further into the post-season for the first time in two decades.
-
Sask. police watchdog shares details of fatal rollover in Moose Jaw, driver charged
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is sharing more details regarding a fatal rollover in Moose Jaw late this week.
-
Jelly Roll coming to Regina's Brandt Centre in 2025
Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll will be coming to the Queen City in March.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP return to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.
-
BC Ferries cancels Tuesday sailings due to weather
BC Ferries has cancelled sailings on multiple routes Tuesday, as the region prepares for another powerful storm.
-
B.C. hardware store worker allegedly struck with hatchet, stabbed by shoplifter: RCMP
A worker who confronted a shoplifter at a B.C. hardware store was allegedly struck in the head with a hatchet and stabbed in the arm over the weekend, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP return to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.
-
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
-
'A man of genuine warmth and integrity': Condolences pour in for former B.C. premier John Horgan
The news Tuesday morning that former B.C. premier John Horgan had died at age 65 set off an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the province's political spectrum.
Atlantic
-
Campaign staffer resigns after N.S. PCs accused of vote-buying with Tim's gift cards
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
-
New Brunswick premier confirms her Liberal government will draft carbon pricing plan
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt confirmed Tuesday that her newly elected Liberal government will draft a carbon pricing plan that will be submitted for Ottawa's approval.
-
Halifax Regional Council back in session with new mayor, councillors
Halifax Regional Council is now back in session with a new mayor and several new councillors.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.