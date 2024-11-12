The Glorious Sons hitting The Colosseum Stage

The Glorious Sons are making their way to Windsor next year, coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

On Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., the band will be joined by Billy and Peter Raffoul for an unforgettable show.

The Glorious Sons debuted in 2013, releasing many hits like “Everything is Alright”, “Heavy” and “Mama”.

The Kingston, Ont. based band have won multiple JUNO awards and are two-time Canadian certified Platinum and six-time Canadian certified Gold.

If you would like to see them rock the stage, tickets go on pre-sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The general sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m.

You can get your tickets from the box office or Ticketmaster. The box office is open Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and show days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.