WINDSOR, ONT. -- Spend summer days casting a line in the Detroit River? The Detroit River Canadian Cleanup wants to hear from you.

The conservation and research organization is collecting information to help guide future research, education and outreach, along with monitoring and remediation efforts in the Detroit River watershed.

“There are many anglers on the Canadian side of the Detroit River who enjoy fishing, either for recreation or subsistence,” Jackie Serran, the Remedial Action Plan Coordinator for the DRCC, said in a news release. “By knowing which fish people prefer to eat, how much they eat, and how often they eat it, we can better focus our efforts on monitoring, research, and education related to fish consumption.”

The DRCC wants to know what fish people are consuming, how they consume it, and who they consume it with, the release said. The survey is anonymous and does not ask questions on licenses or other law or enforcement related questions.

“Fish from the Detroit River is safe to eat as long as anglers follow the consumption guidelines outlined in the Guide to eating Ontario Fish,” said Serran.

Survey responses have been collected since last summer and initial results show people who eat fish from the Detroit River typically do so once a month, DRCC said.

The species most frequently consumed are Walleye, Yellow Perch, and White or Silver Bass.

To participate in the survey visit http://detroitriver.ca/fishsurvey.