The group overseeing the restoration of the Detroit River ecosystem has an interactive map highlighting 30 years of progress.

The Detroit River Canadian Cleanup hopes users will explore the mapping tool on the remediation efforts.

The map highlights projects since the waterway was designated an area of concern under The Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement in the late eighties.

Remedial Action Plan Coordinator - Claire Sanders - says the map will likely grow as new projects and research are started - to remove the river from the list of areas of concern.