The death of a Windsor legend, council discusses backyard fires and a new hotel opens:Top Windsor stories this week

Long weekend traffic reports, the death of a Windsor icon and the opening of a new hotel.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

(Source: On Location/Twitter)

OPP have reopened the westbound lanes on Highway 401 at Bloomfield Road and Queens Line after closing the road for several hours Sunday due to a serious single vehicle rollover.

Injuries for the driver have been described by police as non-life threatening.

Police are reminding all motorists to drive safely this long weekend.

Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

In early August, members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 15-year-old girl had sexually explicit pictures of herself circulating online.

Through investigation, police found the victim had entered a sexual relationship with the now 22-year-old man when she was 13-years-old. During that relationship, police say the suspect allegedly took photos and videos of their sexual interactions and distributed them to others.

A request from Windsor fire officials to allow residents to start certain types of open air fires, with a permit, has been approved by Windsor city council.

Other than for the purpose of cooking, open air fires are currently prohibited in the City of Windsor.

At its Aug. 8 meeting, a report was presented to councillors which called for the adoption of an open air burning bylaw.

The bylaw would allow residents to also start campfires, prescribed burns for agricultural and fire hazard abatement uses and any other fire for which a permit has been issued by the city.

The final feathered hat worn by Windsor's 'Feather Hat Man' before his passing is seen in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 9, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)One of the most recognizable figures in Windsor, Ont., known to many as the Feather Hat Man, has died at the age of 75.

Ron LaDouceur died over the holiday weekend, according to staff at Bruce Villa Manor, the retirement home where LaDouceur stayed since October 2022.

LaDouceur was a frequent occupant of the downtown area, spotted by many over the past few decades sporting his iconic feather-covered hat.

New retro themed boutique motel set to open

The Grove Motel in Colchester, Ont. is seen on Aug. 10, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) The Grove Motel, a new retro-style, 70s themed, boutique motel in Colchester, Ont. is set to officially open Friday after more than a year of anticipation in the small Lake Erie community.

“It's been a busy week but we're welcoming visitors as of tomorrow,” said co-owner Jennifer Flynn.

According to Flynn, the motel is an extension of The Grove Hotel in Kingsville, and staff have been accepting reservations for nearly a week.