Windsor’s Feather Hat Man, Ron LaDouceur, dead at 75
One of the most recognizable figures in Windsor, Ont., known to many as the Feather Hat Man, has died at the age of 75.
Ron LaDouceur died over the holiday weekend, according to staff at Bruce Villa Manor, the retirement home where LaDouceur stayed since October 2022.
LaDouceur was a frequent occupant of the downtown area, spotted by many over the past few decades sporting his iconic feather-covered hat.
He became such a well-known figure in the city that he became the focus of a downtown mural, an action figure and a beer which was named after him.
"He was very funny and definitely gave us a few laughs over the years. But he was a mysterious man as well because we know him so well in Windsor," said Bruce Villa's Director of Care, Anna Guzman Soto.
"He just knew so many people and he worked at Hiram Walker before and he has a long history of being in Windsor. If you hear about him, you just know that he's a staple here in Windsor. He's someone we all respect and love,” he said.
Even newcomers to Windsor are aware of the folklore behind Windsor's Feather Hat Man.
Neha Saini, the business office manager at Bruce Villa, moved to Windsor four years ago and said LaDouceur was the very first retirement home resident she bonded with.
"He used to be in the movies and in the videos that I start searching about him. I found he's a really famous guy here," said Saini, with a laugh.
"When I started talking to him about that, I said, 'You're a famous guy.' He said, 'Yeah, I'm a famous person.' He was really funny."
But the long-term goal is to have that fame and memory of Feather Hat Man immortalized. Staff at the retirement home said they are working with Art Windsor-Essex to get his iconic headwear added to the museum.
For now, however, the final feather hat that LaDouceur wore before he died remains at Bruce Villa.
It serves as a lasting visual honouring one of Windsor's most iconic figures — known for doing card tricks, engaging in fun conversations with everyone he met and serving as a clear sign that people knew they were in Windsor.
"He's just a cheerful person. He was always happy, teased and joked around with everybody and was so nice," said Saini.
