The Canadian Blood Services’ blood donor centre in Windsor is now closed

Blood donors at the Grand Maris Road East location said there was a mix of emotions inside with volunteers and staff as they rolled up their sleeves.

“It’s kind of disappointing,” said Dave McCubbin who had just made his 158th donation. “I've been doing blood donations since I was 17. So came in here I was hoping to make 200 in this building. I guess I'll have to go to the new one.”

Recent Stellantis retiree Ted Rushalow was among a regular group of autoworker donors who have been giving their blood since 1999.

“It's unfortunate that they're going to close up shop but we're going to commit to it and we're going to continue in Chatham with the donations of blood,” he said.

Rushalow estimated 600 donations were made between the group over the years, telling CTV News it’s important to give.

“This is pretty well the only time we get to see each other. We're all spread apart in the plant now, before we were all together and now with the elimination of the third shift, this is pretty well the only time we get to see each other. We talk and you know kind of catch up with what's going on with our family,” Rushalow explained.

Windsor’s Canadian Blood Services donation centre closed its doors on July 28, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Others like Ian Naisbitt were shocked to learn Friday was the last day for whole blood donation in Windsor as Canadian Blood Services (CBS) moves toward special mobile clinics in the fall. Naisbitt said he had been donating since high school in the late 1960s.

“It was a surprise to me. I didn't know I had booked for the last day,” Naisbitt said. “It's like a party atmosphere in there, and people are going to change and go to plasma and that kind of leaves an unsettled feeling in my heart.”

CBS said the closure will not impact the supply of blood at local hospitals — considering the national scope of their system.

In a statement to CTV News, Windsor Regional Hospital’s Laboratory Regional Director Jeff Booth said, “Canadian Blood Services manages the national supply of blood products for all the provinces and territories (excluding Quebec). Canadian Blood Services works to supply the blood product needs for all Canadians through the network of donation centers across Canada, of which, the Windsor location was a part of. The national network provides resilience to the blood supply and the closure of the location in Windsor will have no impact for the hospital or the patients we serve.”

In another statement to CTV News Windsor, CBS said they are grateful to donors for their commitment to Canada's Lifeline.

"We look forward to welcoming them at the new Canadian Blood Services' plasma donor centre in Windsor in winter 2024, located at 3015 Howard Ave, Unit 1 of the Plaza Roundhouse Centre. We will also be holding local mobile donation events for O-negative and rare blood donors to help meet the unique needs of patients across the country."

Officials said the first mobile donation event is scheduled for October 17 in Oldcastle at the Ciociaro Club, with additional mobile events in the months following.

CBS said they will continue to share information about local donation opportunities, and the new plasma donor centre in Windsor as details are confirmed.

Meantime, residents are also encouraged to help patients in Canada by registering as a stem cell or organ and tissue donor, or by making a financial contribution or volunteering with CBS.