'The big lie' the focus of key witness testimony in Windsor murder trial

A key witness in a murder trial dating back to a 2018 fatal shooting in downtown Windsor resumed testimony Wednesday in Superior Court, with the defence wrapping its cross-examination in dramatic fashion.

Keima Davis-Baynes took the stand once again, testifying that she lied under oath in an earlier police interview to secure what she thought was a deal to get out of jail and have her baby.

The case revolves around the murder of University of Windsor student Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, which happened on Aug. 27, 2018 at the corner of Ouellette and University Avenues.

Kahli Johnson-Phillips, 27, is standing trial, accused of first degree murder and attempted murder.

Davis-Baynes confirmed in court this week that she was in the white Nissan Altima where she and two other men drove from Mississauga to Windsor in the early hours of Aug. 27.

She testified she didn’t know why they were going to Windsor and was essentially forced to tag along by her pimp, who goes by the name of “George.”

Johnson-Phillips’ defence lawyer, Michael Moon, has been working his way through the evidence — both physical and testimonial — hoping to show that Davis-Baynes lied to police in a 2019 taped interview to get out of jail.

He calls it “the big lie” where he suggests Davis-Baynes switched names of the alleged murderer to give police the suspect they wanted in return for her freedom.

Davis-Baynes testified Wednesday that during a July 10, 2019 police interrogation, she pointed the finger at a man named “Blanco” — who court knows is Kahli Johnson-Phillips — for the murder.

But her story changed during trial, when Davis-Baynes said it was actually her pimp, “George.”

“July 10 is the big lie. What you’re telling here today is the truth?” asked Moon.

“Yes,” responded Davis-Baynes.

Moon went through her phone records to pick apart her taped police testimony, noting there were no calls logged from anyone named “Blanco” the evening of the shooting.

But he said there were at least nine on Aug. 26, 2018 from a caller listed as “Tamara,” who Davis-Baynes testified was actually George. She said she put the fake name in her phone so her boyfriend at the time wouldn’t know who it was.

Under questioning, Davis-Baynes told the jury once again Wednesday that during the many police interviews, she eventually swapped out the name George for Johnson-Phillips to give police what they wanted.

“You dutifully said what you’d been told to say and it turned out to be a lie,” said Moon.

“Yes,” said Davis-Baynes.

“You’ve got to make sure you pay the piper. Give them what they want. Don’t want to miss any of the details you’re been prepped on, coached on, to say,” quizzed Moon.

“Yes,” she replied.

She admitted she knew Johnson-Phillips, as the two had been in an intimate relationship for a few weeks that summer, prior to the shooting.

“You’re going to be a mom. Either decide what’s right for your child, to put an innocent man in jail, or you say the truth for somebody you’ve only known for a few weeks,” said Moon. “Putting that person over your child doesn’t make sense. But it was still emotionally devastating for you.”

Davis-Baynes agreed.

Moon played back the final moments of that police interview for the jury, where Davis-Baynes was crying and emotional, ultimately changing her story to police and pointing at Johnson-Phillips as the killer.

“I’m going to suggest to you that you are coming to terms with the deal with the devil,” Moon said of her emotions during that stage of the interview.

“Who were you really with in Windsor?” Moon asked.

“George” said Davis-Baynes, who has admitted to lying under oath to police, even after being cautioned that the crime of misleading a police investigation carries a stiff penalty, including jail time.

“I’m going to say that as an oath on something stronger. You have two babies at home,” said Moon. “On the lives of your two children, who was with you down in Windsor?”

Davis-Baynes repeated her previous answer.

“George.”

The Crown will re-examine Davis-Baynes on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at 10 a.m.