WINDSOR, ONT. -- The owners of Thai Palace and Thai Time in Windsor have donated $4,000 to the Windsor Regional Hospital COVID-19 assistance fund.

Thai Palace was threatened with a lawsuit in October for not serving a customer who allegedly refused to wear a mask.

Co-owner Renu Anderson told AM800 they were worried the incident would hurt business or that the restaurant would be on the hook for thousands of dollars for following public health protocols.

While the claim has not made its way to courts, owners say support from the community was so overwhelming that they decided to donate a portion of proceeds from their November sales.