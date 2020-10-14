WINDSOR, ONT. -- An east Windsor restaurant is facing possible legal action after a customer was allegedly refused service on Oct. 7. for not wearing a mask, while outside.

Thai Palace at 1140 Lauzon Rd., has had a COVID-19 mask policy in place for months according to co-owner Renu Anderson, who says masks are required at the walk-up takeout window since proper physical distancing can’t take place between customers and staff.

“We have to protect our staff, and protect our family, and protect our customer,” says Anderson.

Anderson says the customer refused to wear a mask despite posted signs and verbal requests. He then identified himself as a lawyer before leaving without his food.

“We can’t keep six-feet apart. That is how the health department explained to us, the way that we try to follow the rule,” says Anderson.

On Friday, Anderson learned she was served with litigation notice, alleging discrimination against the customer under the Ontario Human Rights Code. Anderson says the letter detailed an offer to settle for $20,000 by 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 should the owners not wish to move forward.

Anderson says she has consulted with a lawyer and the restaurant has no intention of settling.

“What’s the issue to just wear the mask for three minutes to pick up the food? If you can’t act like that in the public, you shouldn’t go out. You should stay home,” says Anderson.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit recommends people wear masks, even outdoors, if a two-metre physical distance cannot be maintained.

CTV News has repeatedly reached out to the lawyer, Antoine D’Ailly, but has not received a response.