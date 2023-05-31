Tentative deal with Stellantis reportedly reached to save Windsor EV battery plant

A tentative deal has been reached to secure the nearly $5 billion NextStar Energy EV battery slated for Windsor, according to reports.

The Toronto Star reported Wednesday afternoon that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have reached a tentative deal that could be worth $13 billion in subsidies with Stellantis to keep the plant in Windsor.

Sources in Ottawa and at Queen’s Park, spoke to the Star confidentially stating Ford assured his federal colleagues Tuesday night that the provincial government would step up to ensure Stellantis wouldn’t relocate the plant to the Untied States.

Ford previously said the province will offer up more money to help keep Stellantis/LG from pulling out of Ontario, but the exact amount was not revealed.

The news comes just two days after county and city politicians, union and business leaders came together pleading with the government to finalize the deal.

Construction at the module portion of the NextStar Energy battery plant has been idled for two weeks while Stellantis and LG Energy Solution negotiated with the federal government.

Stellantis announced on May 12 it would be implementing “contingency plans” as the company said the federal government “has not delivered on what was agreed to.”

A deal had been in place since March of 2022, but the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) created competitive incentives for companies building electric vehicle components stateside putting pressure on the Canadian government to renegotiate and match those incentives.

CTV News reached out to Stellantis who declined to comment Wednesday.

The plant is expected to bring more than 3,000 jobs to Windsor-Essex. With spin-off jobs, that number jumps to 10,000.

Construction on the plant at E.C. Row and Banwell Road is well underway.

Hiring at the plant was expected to start next year, with the factory opening in 2024.