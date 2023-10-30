Tentative agreement reached with union and Stellantis

After nearly eight hours on the picket lines, Unifor has announced that a tentative agreement has been reached at all Unifor facilities, including Windsor.

While more than 3,500 workers hit the picket line Monday the union continued to negotiate in Toronto.

“It’s pretty miserable out (here) but we’re willing to do whatever we have to do to fight for what we want,” picket captain Shawn Bezaire told CTV News. “(It’s a) first strike for me, and probably for most (of the workers) in the facility.”

According to Stellantis officials the last time Windsor Assembly was idled by a labour disruption was in 1986.

Bezaire told CTV News demands included the pattern agreements already inked with Ford and General Motors, and he said their members are hopeful for pension improvements. Worker's at Windsor's Assembly Plant are on strike as of Oct. 30, 2023. (Source: Local 444/Twitter)