

CTV Windsor





OPP say there were 10 traffic and marine deaths over the Labour Day weekend in the province.

Two motorcyclists were among the four people who died in separate collisions. One person died in an off-road vehicle crash. Two boaters died in separate boating incidents and three people drowned.

As part of its distracted driving campaign, OPP also laid 651 charges due to these infractions and there were more than 10,400 charges across the province for all offences.

Speeding topped the list at 6,136 charges, with an additional 195 charges laid for racing/stunt driving.