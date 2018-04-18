

CTV Windsor





Windsor fire officials say a house fire on Gladstone Avenue caused $105,000 damage.

Crews responded to a home at 695 Gladstone Ave. around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find fire on both floors of the house.

Officials say the blaze started in the living room on the first floor.

There was $75,000 in damage to the structure and $30,000 in damage to the contents inside.

No injuries were reported and the cause is listed as undetermined.