Damage estimated at $105K for Gladstone Ave house fire
Firefighters responded to a home at 695 Gladstone Ave. around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 9:59AM EDT
Windsor fire officials say a house fire on Gladstone Avenue caused $105,000 damage.
Crews responded to a home at 695 Gladstone Ave. around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived to find fire on both floors of the house.
Officials say the blaze started in the living room on the first floor.
There was $75,000 in damage to the structure and $30,000 in damage to the contents inside.
No injuries were reported and the cause is listed as undetermined.
Multiple @WindsorFire1 trucks reporting to a house fire at 695 Gladstone @CTVWindsor @AM800News pic.twitter.com/FB0TxQJl91— Angelo Aversa (@AngeloAversaCTV) April 18, 2018