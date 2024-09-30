WINDSOR
    • Temperatures on the decline, here's what you can expect this week

    The very first -20 degree Celsius reading of the year has been recorded in Canada’s arctic – while we do have a long way to go before we can expect such frigid temperatures in southwestern Ontario, it’s a good reminder that summer is officially behind us.

    Based on historical data, we aren’t likely to reach temperatures that low until January, however, temperatures are definitely on the decline, especially overnight.

    Here’s what you can expect for weather in Windsor Ont. this week

    Today: Cloudy. High 24 degrees, feeling like 29 with humidex. UV index 4 or moderate.

    Tonight: Clear. Low 16 degrees.

    Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 degrees.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20 degrees.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 degrees. 

