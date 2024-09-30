Temperatures on the decline, here's what you can expect this week
The very first -20 degree Celsius reading of the year has been recorded in Canada’s arctic – while we do have a long way to go before we can expect such frigid temperatures in southwestern Ontario, it’s a good reminder that summer is officially behind us.
Based on historical data, we aren’t likely to reach temperatures that low until January, however, temperatures are definitely on the decline, especially overnight.
Here’s what you can expect for weather in Windsor Ont. this week
Today: Cloudy. High 24 degrees, feeling like 29 with humidex. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight: Clear. Low 16 degrees.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 degrees.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20 degrees.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 degrees.
W5 INVESTIGATES Crackdown on treacherous Darien Gap could force migrants to risk more dangerous routes
This week, Avery Haines follows migrants' harrowing journeys across the Darien Gap. Strict new rules to stem the flood of migrants through the notorious stretch of dense jungle appear to be working, but advocates fear it could backfire.
DEVELOPING Port of Montreal dockworkers begin three-day strike at two terminals
The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal began a three-day strike at two terminals.
Harris trolls Trump at Vegas rally and L.A. fundraiser, says her crowds are 'pretty big'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris poked at Donald Trump over crowd sizes, his refusal to debate again and his privileged background on Sunday as she hauled in campaign cash in California and held a raucous rally at the same Nevada venue where the Republican nominee had appeared just two weeks ago.
Here are the country's most popular baby names, according to Statistics Canada
If you're struggling to find a name for your baby, you may find some inspiration in a new list of popular names.
Ontario pedestrian dies after being struck by OPP vehicle
A pedestrian has died after reportedly getting struck by an OPP cruiser in Bala early Sunday morning.
Man hikes 18 kilometres, 6,700 metres high to reach his parents in North Carolina
It had been 48 hours since the winds and rains from Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina and Sam Perkins still had not heard from his parents.
John Ashton, 'Beverly Hills Cop' actor, dies at 76
John Ashton, the veteran character actor who memorably played the gruff but lovable police detective John Taggart in the 'Beverly Hills Cop' films, has died. He was 76.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Are digital tools a way for companies to retain hourly workers?
The COVID-19 pandemic and the resetting of the economy that followed it made hourly workers more aware of their value. Some experts think employers should expect to field demands for flexible hours and other workplace incentives even as the labor market weakens.
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries
A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.
Group rallies to reopen Ontario Science Centre
A grassroots organization is calling on the provincial government to reopen the Ontario Science Centre after it was abruptly closed in June following the discovery of structural issues in the building.
Alleged thief caught mid-theft
OPP officers arrested a suspect while he was in the middle of a possible theft Sunday morning in Wasaga Beach.
Police officer injured while arresting suspect
A Barrie police officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while arresting a suspect Sunday afternoon.
OPP seek public assistance in Elliot Lake arena break-and-enter, mischief investigation
Overnight on Thursday as the community of Elliot Lake was resting to prepare for the upcoming Kraft Hockeyville celebrations, when vandals struck a building that has been top of mind for the northern Ontario city for more than a year.
Still missing: Melanie Ethier
Ontario Provincial Police remind the public that ‘a case is never closed until it is solved,’ while highlighting the force's continued investigation of the 1996 disappearance of Melanie Ethier.
Archaeologists to search the grounds of Algoma University
Sault residents may notice some commotion on the Algoma University campus over the next two weeks as a team conducts an archaeological search.
NEW THIS MORNING Fundraiser in honour of young girl raises $66k for Ottawa's children's hospital
The family of Kendyl Smith-Trimm, a young girl who bravely battled cancer, has raised a staggering $66,500 in her memory for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The federal holiday on Sept. 30 will bring some schedule changes in Ottawa as Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Clean up day launches Remembrance Day preparations at Beechwood Cemetery
Remembrance Day preparations are underway at Beechwood Cemetery and hundreds of people took a first step of showing their respect.
-
BREAKING One dead in Weston shooting: police
One person is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood Monday morning.
Homes and vehicle struck by gunfire in Rosedale and York Mills overnight
Toronto police are investigating after two homes and a vehicle were struck by gunfire in separate areas late last night in Rosedale-Moore Park and York Mills.
-
Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for northern Manitoba
Residents in Tadoule Lake, Man., and Churchill can expect to see heavy rain trickle in Sunday afternoon, lingering until Monday evening.
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen lands in Winnipeg at Royal Aviation Museum
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen touched down in Winnipeg this week, ahead of his lunar mission set to launch in a year’s time.
Candle sparks flames in William Whyte-area home
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews believe a candle caused a major house fire in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Serious crash closes Highway 795 near Calmar
A person is in critical condition after a serious crash that closed down Highway 795 south of Calmar on Sunday.
How a northern Alberta woman turned tragedy into life-saving advocacy, earning an Order of Excellence
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
Kris Kristofferson, a Rhodes scholar with a deft writing style and rough charisma who became a country music superstar and an A-list Hollywood actor, has died.
2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.
Calgarians rally in support of Lebanon as conflict escalates in the region
Calgarians gathered for a rally on Sunday in support of the people of Lebanon as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate in the region.
Child injured in coyote attack in northwest Calgary
A child was sent to hospital after being attacked by a coyote in northwest Calgary.
'A sense of identity': Regina Public Library hosts architectural tour of historic central branch
The Regina Public Library (RPL) downtown hosted an architectural tour on Sunday, for folks looking to learn more about the building's history.
Saskatchewan recognizes Police & Peace Officers' National Memorial Day
In front of the Saskatchewan Legislative building, law enforcement officers and members of the public gathered to pay tribute to peace officers who died in the line of duty.
Man who allegedly robbed a business in McLean with edged weapon arrested, RCMP report
A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a business in McLean, Sask. with an edged weapon on Saturday.
5 events to commemorate National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Vancouver
Here are five things to do in Vancouver this weekend to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Wildfire forces tactical evacuation in Christina Lake, B.C.
Tactical evacuations were underway in Christina Lake, B.C., Sunday afternoon due to an out-of-control wildfire, according to officials.
DNA testing on 30-year-old bullet casings ordered in B.C. murder appeal
Bullet casings recovered from the scene of a B.C. woman’s murder 30 years ago will be retested for DNA after the province’s highest court ruled it is “in the interests of justice” to do so in support of an ongoing appeal.
B.C. has the lowest fertility rate in Canada, StatsCan says
The fertility rate in Canda reached an all-time low in 2023, and the lowest rate was recorded in British Columbia, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.