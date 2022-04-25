Temperatures drop closer to seasonal in Windsor-Essex

After above average temperatures on the weekend, Windsor-Essex can expect a cooler week ahead.

Environment Canada says Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Periods of rain beginning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 14C. UV index 3 or moderate.

Periods of rain will be ending Monday evening ,then clearing. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 4C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday - Becoming cloudy in the morning. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate. Night - Cloudy. Low zero

Wednesday - Cloudy. High 6C. Night - Clear. Low 0C.

Thursday - Sunny. High 12C. Night - Clear. Low 2C.

Friday - Sunny. High 14C. Night - Clear. Low 4C.

The average high this time of year is 1.7C and the average low is 4.9C.