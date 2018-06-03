

Amherstburg, CTV Windsor





The recovery continues for a local teen after a surprising, life-threatening medical emergency late last year.

Doctors believe Phoenix MacDonald, 14, suffered not one but two strokes, dramatically changing his life.

MacDonald recalls a wave of emotions as he experienced the strokes in the early-morning last September 27th. “What’s going on? What’s going to happen? And then, after that, I just can’t remember.”

In the middle of the night MacDonald suffered from what doctors suspect were two strokes affecting his spinal cord, leading to severe damage of his central nervous system.

Phoenix ended up being airlifted from Windsor to hospital in London for emergency care.

Doctors saved his life, but now the 14-year-old is confined to a wheelchair.

Betty-Joe MacDonald says it’s hard to understand why this happened to her son. “We don't have answers. I don't know if we'll ever get answers.”

Betty-Joe is the sole provider for her son after Phoenix's father recently passed away.

She admits it's been challenging, with time stretched between making their home more accessible and spending five days a week at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto. “You can't just get in the car and go. We’ve got to take medicine with us, machines with us. Life totally stopped, turned around and went off in another direction.”

After requiring around-the-clock hospital care, Phoenix says the rehab at Holland Bloorview has now seen him regain some movement. “Going to Bloorview, getting movement back was a really big encouragement.”

He was able to return to his Amherstburg home for a weekend visit for the first time in May. That also allowed him to visit with friends. “It's good. I like it; better than being in a hospital all cooped up.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Phoenix has brought in just over 18-thousand-dollars of a 20-thousand-dollar goal.

It will help pay for medical equipment Phoenix now needs in his day-to-day life.

His mom says the community response has been heartening. “I have my hope. I have him. That's all.”

A fundraising event is scheduled for July 15 at the Sportsmen Association Club in Amherstburg.