WINDSOR
Windsor

    Teen turns himself in after construction site theft

    Police say 14 DeWalt batteries, five DeWalt chargers, two reciprocating saws, two grinders, and several impact drivers were reported stolen.

    Windsor police say an 18-year-old man turned himself in related to tool theft at an east Windsor construction site.

    On Tuesday, officers were called to a construction site in the 1600 block of Lauzon Road, between Tecumseh Road East McHugh Street, for a report of a theft.

    Police posted about the incident with surveillance video on social media.

    Two males were captured on surveillance stealing several 14 DeWalt batteries, five DeWalt chargers, two reciprocating saws, two grinders, and several impact drivers.Police say two males were captured on surveillance stealing several 14 DeWalt batteries, five DeWalt chargers, two reciprocating saws, two grinders, and several impact drivers. (Source: Windsor police)

    On Thursday, one of the suspects wanted for the theft turned himself in at police headquarters.

    Police say he also returned the tools stolen from the construction site, valued at almost $4,000.

    The 18-year-old Windsor man is facing charges of damaging property, break and enter, and wearing a disguise.

    Anyone with information related to this incident, please call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

