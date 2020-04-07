WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 15-year-old Windsor youth and a 35-year-old Windsor resident are facing charges after a “heated dispute” outside a Lakeshore home.

OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a disturbance in Lakeshore on Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a group of teenagers and adults were engaged in a heated dispute outside a home in the 1300 block of Emma Street.

As a result, one adult was transported by EMS to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old Windsor youth has been arrested and released, charged with assault causing bodily harm.

A 35-year-old Windsor resident was also arrested and released, charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.