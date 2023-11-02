WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Teen faces impaired driving charge after vehicle crashes into Lake Erie

    Police responded to the crash on Mersea Road C near Point Pelee Drive in Leamington, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Source: OPP) Police responded to the crash on Mersea Road C near Point Pelee Drive in Leamington, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle crashed into Lake Erie.

    Police responded to the crash on Mersea Road C near Point Pelee Drive in Leamington.

    Officers say speed was a factor.

    The vehicle could be seen submerged in the lake on Thursday morning. Crews were responding to the scene to remove the vehicle from the water.

    There were no reported injuries.

    More to come.

