Denim and Diamonds event returns to raise money for Windsor charities

The Denim and Diamonds dinner is coming to Windsor in November. It’s a big fundraiser for Windsor-based charity, Circle of Seven.

As always, the theme is "fun". Patrons are encouraged to put on their best jeans and bling at the Hellenic Centre on Walker Road, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Local chef Shai Bishop has put together a diverse menu, consisting of carved hip of beef, lamb chops and ribs, shrimp, Mediterranean and vegetarian/vegan items. There will be complimentary beverages, including a martini bar.

In addition to live music, live and silent auctions will be held for sporting event tickets, vacation destinations and more.

Funds raised from the event will go to help people in need in our community.

Rob Agnew is a founding member and current vice-president of Circle of Seven.

Agnew and his colleagues at the charity have helped to raise $4.5 million over the past 29 years. The organization has no overhead cost and has been run on a volunteer basis since inception in 1995. The mission of the charity is to give back to the community – the circle of giving -- by maximizing every dollar donated and getting it to the demographics that need it the most.

"I want to thank Caesars Windsor Cares,” said Agnew.

“They have been with us every year. They're a major sponsor for the Circle of Seven, and we just love them to death and couldn't do it without them. But also, everyone that buys a ticket is just as great a supporter in their own way."

Tickets are still available at $125 each.