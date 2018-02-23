

An accused teen took the stand Friday in his own defence to explain his actions in a crash in Amherstburg that killed his friend.

CTV News is standing by its decision to not report the young man’s name even though legally we are permitted to identify him because this is a case being dealt with in provincial offences court.

The 17-year-old from LaSalle is facing a single charge of careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

On Friday, he testified he has no explanation for why he lost control of his car but admits to hearing a bang and the car turned left, but he didn‘t know what made the sound. He also remembered rescuing two of his friends from the wreck.

Nick Dyer was severely injured in the accident on concession 4 on Feb. 13, 2017. The 16-year-old suffered a broken back and numerous internal injuries.

Dyer died in hospital a month later.

A witness to the crash told the court she heard the loud bang. But she couldn't identify what that sound might be.

In closing arguments, Defence lawyer Dan Scott said to Justice of the Peace Salma Jafar “the court has to consider the possibility of mechanical failure.”

Scott is arguing it was a tire that blew that caused the driver to lose control.

Crown Attorney Aaron Sauve argues the driver was going fast enough over a crest in the hill so that when the loud bang happened, his reaction wasn't normal.

Sauve said to the court “that was his reaction, to close his eyes, not turn, not brake. These are not the reactions of a reasonable driver.”

On March 19, the lawyers and judge will pick a date for a decision in the case.