Teen charged with stealing vehicle

An 18-year-old Erieau woman has been charged with vehicle theft after a crash in Chatham.

On Oct. 27 at 10:30 p.m., police say the woman attempted to steal a motor vehicle from a Gosnell Line home in Howard Township.

The theft was interrupted when the car stalled and the owners intervened, preventing the theft. The woman fled the property before police arrived. Consequently, a warrant was issued for her arrest when she was not located.

On Nov. 29 at 3:16 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle collision at Grand Avenue West and Courthouse Lane in Chatham. Officers confirmed the woman involved was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The 18-year-old Erieau woman was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and trespassing by night. She was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Jan. 15. She was also issued a Provincial Offences Notice for careless driving.