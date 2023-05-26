Teen charged in alleged gun incident at Leamington high school

Essex County OPP have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.

OPP launched an investigation after a student allegedly brought a handgun to the school on Thursday.

Police say officers received information about a video that was circulating of a student with what is suspected to be a firearm in a classroom. Officers met with school staff and officials to identify those involved and ensure the safety of the staff and students.

Police say no one was hurt and the situation is secure.

A spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board confirmed they are aware of the incident. They say they "enacted safe school protocols" when they learned of the allegation.

One parent at the school, Kyle Mills, says he believes parents should have been notified immediately.

“I was shaking when I heard this news,” said Mills. “Just the thought of what could have happened, it got me really worked up over it. I would have liked to have the opportunity to say ‘kids, stay home today.’ You know? It’s not worth the risk. It’s one day. Let the police do their job, deal with the situation and move forward. I was scared. I was scared.”

Police say a 17-year-old from Chatham-Kent was arrested Friday before they arrived at school. As a result, the teen was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

The teen was released from custody with a future court date.

Police say there are no further safety concerns, students are encouraged to immediately report similar incidents to school staff and police.

Leamington District Secondary School in Leamington, Ont. on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)