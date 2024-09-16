Windsor listed as 13th most profitable Airbnb city in Canada

Windsor is listed as the 13th most profitable Airbnb city in Canada, according to a report by Money.ca.

The average nightly cost of an entire property on Airbnb in Windsor is $219.

"This study offers insight into the most and least lucrative cities for Canadian homeowners who choose to list their properties on Airbnb,” explains VP of marketing at Money.ca, Kris Bruynson.

“As expected, Canada’s largest and most populous provinces, Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, are home to the most profitable cities for Airbnb hosts.” Bruynson adds, “Residents in these cities can conveniently earn extra income by listing their properties on Airbnb when they are going to be away."

Vancouver is the most profitable city for Airbnb hosts. The average cost of a one night stay in the city is $325.

Edmonton had the lowest average Airbnb property costs per night, at $118.

The study gathered the average cost of a night in an Airbnb across Canada’s 50 most populous cities, using this as a basis of profitability ranking for Airbnb hosts in the country.