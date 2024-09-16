Province commits $9M to train Windsor-Essex workers, majority to build expanded training facility for electrical workers

Citing a critical need for expanded training infrastructure to meet labour demands in Windsor-Essex, the union representing more than 400 active electrical workers in Essex and Kent counties is applauding a promise from the Ford government to invest millions into a new training centre.

The facility, spearheaded by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 773, would more than double the current training capacity, equipping workers for high-demand jobs in construction, manufacturing, and the auto sector while helping alleviate a shortage of skilled electricians in the region.

The announcement was made Monday during a visit to Windsor by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the IBEW Local 773 office on North Service Road.

Ford promised to invest more than $9 million from Ontario's Skills Development Fund to train approximately 2,300 workers for "in-demand careers" in Windsor-Essex.

IBEW Local 773 would receive $5.5 million to build a new 24,000-square-foot training facility to equip new electrical workers with the skills they need to secure jobs in construction, manufacturing, and the auto sectors.

Another $3 million would go toward OVIN (Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network) and OCI (Ontario Centres of Innovation) to train 1,500 auto sector workers, focusing on electric vehicle and battery development.

An additional $513,000 would be given to the International Association of Bridge and Ironworkers (IABW) Local 700 to upskill workers.

According to Karl Lovett, business manager for IBEW Local 773, their current training facility is about 10,000 square feet.

"We're going to more than double the size of the capacity of people we can train," he said. "This year, we took in 36 apprentices. The reason we only took in 36 apprentices is because we don't have the facility to be able to train these people."

IBEW Local 773 has more than 450 applications from people wanting to enter an apprenticeship program, Lovett said, but capacity issues mean they can't take all of them.

"We don't have the infrastructure behind us, nor do a lot of these other shops. They may take in one or two people a year," Lovett said.

The announcement comes at a time when Windsor has the highest unemployment rate in Canada, with homelessness remaining a major issue.

When asked what his government is doing to tackle the crisis, Premier Ford said, "the best hand up is getting a good-paying job."

"Let's bring them in here and give them a trade until they can go out there and get back on their feet and be able to pay rent and put a deposit down on a mortgage," Ford said.