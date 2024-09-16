Historic sexual assault charges laid against Lakeshore resident

A historic sexual assault investigation has led to charges for a 79-year-old Lakeshore resident.

In June, OPP were contact about assaults that were alleged to have happened between 2003 and 2010.

According to police, in July, a David Grainger was taken into custody and charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

Police believe there may be more victims. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Grainger was released from custody and is scheduled for court at a later date.