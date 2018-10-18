

CTV Windsor





The Tecumseh Skate Park re-opened after it was shut down temporarily due to vandalism.

The park was spray painted with graffiti and closed on Oct. 7. After the town cleaned it up, the park was reopened on Wednesday.

“We understand there are those who have questioned our response,” says Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara. “This incident, combined with other instances of vandalism at Tecumseh facilities over the last couple of years left my council colleagues and I feeling that enough was enough.”

McNamara says council approved a design that was free of art.

“Coming in the dark during the middle of the night with spray paint is vandalism not art,: says McNamara. “Our decision to close the park was a direct result of the disrespect shown to a town facility. If this was private property it would not be acceptable. Why is it ok to damage or deface a public facility without the input and approval of the taxpayers of Town?”

The Tecumseh Skate Park was constructed four years ago and provides a safe location for youth to enjoy an outdoor, screen-free activity.

It sees on average 40 to 50 users per day and connects to the trail system around the arena and adjacent streets. Public consultation was included in determining the design and the final decision results in artwork along the top edges of the bowl.

“When the town develops designs for facilities, we do consider implementing artwork and open up the design to public consultation,” said Paul Anthony, Director Parks & Recreation Services. “The Skate Park was designed to be free of paint. Cleaning the surface of the bowl can cause damage to the concrete which then impacts the use.”

The town has zero tolerance for vandalism and is working with the Essex County OPP to investigate this incident and bring charges against the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You may also leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.