The Town of Tecumseh has taken another step in the plans for a $24-million Multi-Use Sportsplex project.

At Tuesday night’s regular meeting, Council approved the selection of CS&P Architects to deliver the detail design of the facility.

The budget is being set at $400,000 for the first phase of architecture work. Council has budgeted $1.39-million for architectural services for the project.

“This is an important step in the process,” says mayor Gary McNamara. “To say we are excited is an understatement. This project is Council’s number one priority and the approval allows us to start fundraising in earnest and puts us on track to start construction quickly.”

The town says the facility will encourage active living and promote economic development for the broader region.

The facility is expected to include a FIFA size soccer field, batting and pitching practice areas for baseball, an indoor walking track and fitness area, a gymnasium for programming and a cardiac care rehabilitation satellite facility.

“Residents have told us they want year round recreational space and local sports groups have requested indoor space for soccer and baseball,” says CAO Tony Haddad. “This facility will provide a number of opportunities not currently available in the region.”

The Town says it has already started outreach with the Federal Government and will meet members of the Ontario government at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario annual conference next week.

The design work is expected to take about 22 weeks with a final design available in early 2019.

A second phase of architecture work still needs to be awarded by council.