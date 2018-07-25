

CTV Windsor





Tecumseh residents are encouraged to attend a public information meeting for the town's storm drainage master plan.

The purpose is to discuss and address the impacts of surface flooding on the community.

"We have made some drastic improvements in the past, this year is moving forward into the future in terms of what the next phase of requirments that we're going to be putting in place and so that's why we want to encourage our residents to come out and see exactly what the town is proposing."

The master plan is being done to help mitigate future flooding if possible.

However, it does not directly address basement flooding resulting from sanitary sewer discharge.

There are two meetings Wednesday at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.