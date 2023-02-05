Tecumseh pillar to be knocked down Monday
A pillar in the town of Tecumseh is set to become part of its history.
Originally built in 1949 and restored in the mid-90s, the grandstand at Lacasse Park is coming down starting Monday.
Demolition will begin along the first base line and is expected to be complete by mid-week.
The $3 million project will include more seating, a training facility, improved public amenities and, of course, a modern grandstand.
“What we're expecting is a little bit bigger. a little bit better,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “If you can picture I would say the Baltimore Orioles ball park.
“If you look at all the nice brick work that's out there. That's what you're going to be seeing is a little bit of that magic I guess of a professional ball park.”
