The Tecumseh Red Blueberries were announced as a Top 10 finalist for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

The peewee hockey team was selected from over 200 teams across Canada and are the only finalists in Southwestern Ontario.

They have already won $2000 towards Hospice Windsor for the Top 10 placing. The team could win $100,000 more for Hospice Windsor if they win.

The team is asking for the public’s help, asking as many people as possible to view, like and comment on their video once per day from until Feb. 9.

The winners are decided by the number of full views, likes and comments.