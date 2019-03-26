

CTV Windsor





The Ministry of Labour says a Tecumseh company has been fined after a worker was injured while installing light fixtures.

Cybertech Controls and Electric Inc. at 8555 Twin Oakes Drive in Tecumseh was sentenced on Monday.

The incident took place at an industrial facility on Sprucewood Avenue in Windsor. Cybertech was contracted to install light fixtures.

A worker was critically injured after falling from the ceiling area of the facility on Feb. 15, 2017.

The report says the worker exited an elevating lift into the ceiling area. The worker was not protected by fall protection and fell through the ceiling of the room to the concrete floor below.

The worker was found injured on the floor of the room by a worker at the facility.

Following a guilty plea, Cybertech Controls Electric Inc. was fined $70,000 by Justice of the Peace Susan E. Whelan in Windsor provincial court.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

The Ministry of Labour investigation found that the injured worker had not received training on the use of fall protection equipment or working at heights, and had not received training on the use of elevating work platforms.