Tecumseh Centennial to replace Corn Fest in 2022
Volunteers prepare corn for the 39th annual Tecumseh Corn Festival on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014 in Tecumseh, Ont. (Michelle Maluske/ CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Town of Tecumseh will be hosting a centennial celebration instead of it’s annual corn festival next summer.
Town officials say resumption of the Tecumseh Corn Festival has been postponed until 2023 so the town can focus on a three-day centennial celebration next year.
A Mayor’s Task Force is making plans for the Town’s 100th anniversary celebration, which will be held July 2-4, 2022.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the corn festival was last held in 2019, after which a review of the programming was done.
As well as the July 2022 celebration, the 100th anniversary theme will be incorporated into all smaller town events next year, according to a report by Paul Anthony, director of Parks and Recreation Services.