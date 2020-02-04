WINDSOR, ONT. -- Just a week ago, Windsor set its tax rate for 2020 with a 2.1per cent increase, but property owners are being warned that some will be in for a shock when they see their new assessment.

The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) does a tax re-assessment every four years, and homeowners will receive an updated assessment this spring.

According to the city, dramatically rising property values over the past four years could mean higher taxes.

The mayor has indicated it will likely affect people who live in moderate homes previously valued in the $200,000 range - who could now be looking at assessments double that value.

Councillor Gary Kaschak: "It's tricky, it's always good that your home value goes up because it's a principal residence and it's tax free for the most part, but it affects your taxes for sure. But that's something we're going to have to wait and see as a council to see when people start getting some of their MPAC assessments and I guess you go from there."

Council does have control of the mill rate -- which could keep taxes from spiraling out of control.

Councillors want to invite MPAC representatives to chambers to explain the process.