

CTVNewsWindsor.ca, CTV Windsor





TECUMSEH- Tecumseh residents could see their taxes rise in 2020.

During a meeting of town council, administration shared its business plan and budget for the New Year.

It includes an overall levy of 3.1 per cent, point-four of one per cent of which would be a tax increase.

The increase, as projected would amount to about $69 on a house worth $250-thousand.

Two local projects contributing to the increase include expansion to the town hall, and a new multi-use sportsplex.

There is also $2.9 million in sewer upgrades proposed for Tecumseh road.

Council will review the proposed budget November 19th, and look to approve it December 10th.