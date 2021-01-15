WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 48-year-old Chatham woman is facing charges after police say she stole a disinfectant machine from a local drug store.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Shoppers Drug Mart on Queen Street in Chatham on Thursday afternoon.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the woman stole a disinfectant machine, valued at $120.

Officers found the woman a short distance away and she was arrested. The stolen item was recovered and returned to the store.

The Chatham woman was charged with theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. She was released pending a future court date of Feb. 10.