OHIP will now cover one of the world's most expensive drugs - Spinraza.

This is the drug that a local girl, 3-year old Lilah Lotus, requires to treat a rare motor neuron disorder called spinal muscular atrophy.

The drug costs US$750,000 for the first year and $375,000 a year every year after that for life, but this miracle drug offers the only hope for people with SMA.

The coverage is only available for patients with the most severe types of SMA and only up until the age of 18.

After that, patients will have to apply for coverage.