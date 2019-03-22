

CTV Windsor





Leamington council looks set to get a jump on 2020 budget talks even before the 2019 budget has been finalized.

Deputy Mayor Larry Verbeke tells CTV Windsor council expects to start budget deliberations for 2020 before the year is out.

““Since it was an election year, we had to do [the budget] in January, so I think in eight months, we do another budget in November, so it will be early," said Verbeke.

The 2019 budget has yet to be finalized but calls for a 1.8 per cent tax increase. The jump is expected to cost ratepayers $37 a year more on a home evaluated at $175,000.

Verbeke says the increase will help the municipality pay for much needed improvements, such as bike lanes along Seacliff Drive and a sewer separation program.

Council is expected to give final approval to the new budget next month.