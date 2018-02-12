

Chatham-Kent police say a 25-year-old Hamilton man was charged after speeding on Highway 401 in poor road conditions.

An officer was conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Charing Cross Road around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, when they observed an eastbound motor vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

Police say the radar registered a speed in excess of 130 km/hr.

The motor vehicle was stopped and due to poor weather and road conditions.

The driver, Nemanja Napijalo, 25, of Hamilton, has been charged with careless driving and failing to surrender insurance card.

This was the second driver charged with speeding in the snowy weather on Friday. A 24-year-old Mississauga man was also pulled over at 9:30 p.m.

Police say driving too fast for road conditions is the number one cause of winter collisions. Allow yourself extra time to get to and from your destination.