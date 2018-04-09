

Caesars Windsor is postponing shows, Total Rewards promotions, conventions, events and meetings for the rest of April as well as cancelling all hotel reservations booked this month.

The casino says it’s as a result of the labour disruption. Casino workers walked off the job on Friday after 59 per cent of workers rejected a proposed three-year deal.

Officials say all future shows and events will remain scheduled on their original dates until further notice.

“It was a very difficult decision to postpone the remainder of April concerts and events and cancel hotel reservations,” said Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment.

“Ultimately our commitment to customer service means being proactive and giving our patrons and clients advance notice in the event they need to make alternative plans.”

Laforet says they have been in regular contact with union leadership and they are open to returning to the bargaining table.

“However at this time, there is no new information to discuss,” said Laforet.

Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, says it's not good when their main tourist draw is closed.

"It's the people and the facility itself that equally make sure that they are offering the best of entertainment, the best the world has to offer and that's why we're hopeful for a speedy conclusion and that both sides can come of that,” says Orr. “And then we can welcome the world as they do best."

April shows to be rescheduled include Buddy Guy (April 13), David Foster (April 15) and Terry Fator (April 21).

Ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show dates, yet to be determined.

Colosseum shows:Refunds for postponed shows will be handled through the method of purchase, however box office refunds will be processed once the labour disruption is resolved and Caesars Windsor reopens.

Hotel Reservations: Hotel reservations booked between now and April 30 have been cancelled. Affected guests will be contacted via email or phone call as soon as possible and the reservation will be automatically cancelled. For more information, please call 1-800-991-8888 or email vipservices@caesarswindsor.com. Future hotel reservations beyond May 1 will remain booked until further notice.

Events and Meetings: Caesars Windsor Hotel Sales Managers are proactively reaching out to event and meeting planners who have booked their event(s) at our property in April 2018 to assist in reviewing their options to postpone or relocate their event.

Total Rewards Property Promotions: Total Rewards April promotions have been postponed and will be rescheduled with future dates yet to be determined. Total Rewards members will be contacted via email, mail and the Play By TR app of new dates when available.