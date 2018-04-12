

CTV Windsor





Bargaining is scheduled to resume next week between Caesars Windsor and the union representing casino workers.

Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart says Caesars officials finally reached out and said they would be available to bargain Wednesday, April 18.

Stewart says the holdup is due to coordinating the different stakeholders in the talks, including a conciliator and the OLG.

About 2300 Caesars workers have been on strike since rejecting a tentative agreement on April 5.