Swimming not recommended at two Windsor-Essex beaches
Published Thursday, September 23, 2021 2:46PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit not recommending swimming at two beaches in the region.
The weekly beach testing results show that all beaches are open, but swimming is not recommended at Belle River Beach in Lakeshore or Seacliff Beach in Leamington due to high bacteria levels.
WECHU releases beach testing results each week in an effort to detect high levels of bacteria which may pose a risk to your health.
The full results can be viewed on the health unit's website.