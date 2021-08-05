Advertisement
Swimming not recommended at two Essex County beaches
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 2:09PM EDT
Colchester Beach in Colchester, Ont., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Gary Archibald / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Windsor-Essex beaches have been deemed unsafe for swimming, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
WECHU says swimming is not recommended at Belle River Beach and Colchester Beach.
High levels of bacteria was reported in water samples tested on Tuesday, Aug.3.
The health unit says other beaches in the region are open since E.coli levels are below the provincial standard.