Swimming not recommended at four local beaches

Looking for some heat relief? Be careful of which beach you’re taking a dip in.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) released its weekly beach report, and swimming is not recommended at four local spots.

Sandpoint Beach, Point Pelee Northwest Beach, Seacliff Beach, and Holiday Beach have displayed high bacteria levels this week.

WECHU conducts beach water quality monitoring at eight public beaches at least once a week from May to September to make sure that the bacterial (E.coli) counts in the water are below provincial standards.

Swimming is not recommended at beaches where counts show 200 or higher.

Those looking to hit the beach can still take a swim at Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, and Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach.