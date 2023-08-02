Swimming not recommended at Colchester Beach

Swimming is not recommended at Colchester Beach this week due to high bacteria levels found in the water.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released its weekly beach report Wednesday citing an E. Coli level of 438 at the Essex County beach.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Holiday Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Sandpoint Beach and Seacliff Beach all have lower bacterial counts and have been deemed safe for swimming.

The health unit conducts beach water quality monitoring at eight public beaches every week from May to September to ensure the bacterial counts in the water are below provincial standards.

Beach sampling takes place every Monday (or Tuesday after a long weekend. If a beach is closed due to high E. Coli levels, it will be resampled on Wednesday that same week.