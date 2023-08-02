Swimming not recommended at Colchester Beach

Swimming is not recommended at Colchester Beach this week after the health unit found high bacteria levels in its water sampling. (Source: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit) Swimming is not recommended at Colchester Beach this week after the health unit found high bacteria levels in its water sampling. (Source: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver