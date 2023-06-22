Swastikas drawn on vehicles, police seek suspect: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police are looking to identify a suspect following several instances of vandalism where a swastika was drawn on vehicles, business doors, and signs.

Police say the incidents occurred overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in the areas of Keil Drive South, Baldoon Road and Park Avenue West in Chatham.

“The Chatham Kent Police Service takes this matter seriously and is committed to investigating this incident thoroughly,” police said in a news release. “We thank the public for their cooperation and support in this matter.”

Anyone with information that can help to identify the person in the supplied photo, or has any information on the incident is asked to contact the investigating officer Const. Alexandria Mungar, at alexandriam@chatham-kent.ca or by calling 519-436-6600. To stay anonymous, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).